Jeremy Webster found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison without parole

It took a jury only a few hours to find Jeremy Webster guilty of murder and attempted murder for the 2018 road rage shooting that killed 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow and injured others.

Webster, 27, was convicted Wednesday in a deadly road rage incident that ended with him shooting down a family outside of a dentist's office, killing a 13-year-old boy.

Webster was 23 years old when he was arrested. The shooting occurred back in 2018.

Suspect Jeremy Webster arrested on June 14, 2018. (credit: CBS)

Webster pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the case.

In addition to allegedly killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow, Webster was convicted of injuring the teen's mother Meghan Bigelow and younger brother at the time.

He allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested.

Meghan Bigelow, right, was critically wounded in a road rage shooting in Denver Friday that left her 13-year-old son dead and her 8-year-old son severely injured. GoFundMe

"Mr. Webster is using insanity as an excuse for the cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old child for his attempt to kill everyone else on scene. He knew exactly what he was doing and he should be held accountable and be found guilty on all counts which he is charged," the prosecution said during closing arguments in court.

Webster pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His lawyers say he suffers from schizoaffective bipolar disorder. But the prosecution said the crime was intentional and deliberate.

"He had a mood disorder that began at a very young age and it progressed, as it does, and eventually he reaches his 20s and he has schizoaffective bipolar disorder," Webster's defense attorney said.

CBS

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. As well as 48 years each for 6 counts of attempted murder and 32 years for 4 counts of assault. He was also convicted of attempted assault.

In a victim impact statement, Megan Bigelow said the impact of the crime on her family cannot be put into words. She said the verdict does not bring back her son Vaughn and that her surviving son Asa still deals with health impacts from the shooting.

Webster's attorney says he plans to appeal.