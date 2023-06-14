Man arrested, accused of shooting at passing motorists in Jefferson County, Parker

A man has been arrested and accused of shooting at passing motorists last month. Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators have arrested Paul Behme for the incidents.

It began about 9:30 p.m. May 23 at West 32nd Avenue and Eldridge Street when a driver and his passenger were traveling westbound on West 32nd Avenue. Their vehicle was struck several times by gunfire. The driver was injured by flying shards of glass after a bullet was shot through his windshield. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured.

Paul Behme Jefferson County

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim's vehicle was struck seven times by rounds from a .223 rifle. A possible suspect vehicle was described as a black Audi sedan. The shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked.

Shootings in both Arvada and Parker identified the same vehicle description in shootings. The Parker Police Department was able to identify a suspect on June 11 connected to a shooting in their jurisdiction. In that case, the suspect was driving an Audi A6 sedan with fake Pennsylvania license plates.

The suspect, identified as Behme, 31, was located at a hotel in Wheat Ridge and taken into custody on June 13. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder charges and has multiple drug-related felony warrants.

Jefferson County investigators said he will likely face additional charges in other jurisdictions.