Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect for alleged human trafficking operation out of massage parlor

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that its Special Investigations Unit arrested a suspect accused of human trafficking out of a massage parlor.

According to the sheriff's office, Yuewu Zhao was taken into custody and charged with human trafficking for involuntary servitude and was issued a $100,000 cash bond at his first initial court appearance.

Jefferson County Detention Center

JCSO says earlier in the year a report was received about sexual acts being preformed at a massage parlor in the 16000 block of S. Golden Road. The tipster told the sheriff's office that they believed the masseuse could be a victim of human trafficking.

An investigation was underway and deputies executed a search warrant for the parlor as evidence of illegal sexual acts was discovered, JCSO said in a press release.

The sheriff's office also says a further investigation revealed a human trafficking operation where at least one female masseuse, who is a Chinese citizen, was coerced into performing labor including sexual acts, in exchange for a promise of a green card.

Assistance and support to the trafficked victim is being provided by JCSO's Victim Services Unit and encourages everyone to report human trafficking cases to local law enforcement.

More information on human trafficking can be found by visiting the Colorado Human Trafficking Council's website.