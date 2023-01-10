Watch CBS News
Jefferson County Sheriff Regina Marinelli officially steps into new role

Jefferson County swears in new sheriff, first Democrat in nearly 100 years
Regina "Reggie" Marinelli officially took office as Jefferson County Sheriff on Tuesday. She was elected in November and is the first woman in the role and the first Democrat elected to the office in nearly 100 years. 

She has spent the past 36 years working for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.  According to the National Sheriff's Association, women make up around 2% of the elected sheriffs in the United States, that's about 60 sheriffs in the U.S.

January 10, 2023

