Jefferson County family worries about the future of a lasting tribute to their loved one

Since the mid-90's, Jeffco Open Space Foundation has offered a program where families can make a donation to get a memorial placard on a bench in one of the county's parks. There are placards honoring loved ones on benches scattered throughout the county's 27 parks. The foundation is in the process of phasing out that program.

Bench memorial placard in Mount Falcon Park. CBS

"About 7-years ago, the decision was made that we were going to suspend that program," said Matt Robbins, Community Connections Director for Jeffco Open Space.

Jeffco Open Spaces said it's making the change due to vandalism, deterioration, and complaints from other park-goers that the plaques are depressing.

"We want them [the parks] to be a place of escape, to get away from the challenges, and we think that whatever this next program will include, it will not include something that has to do with something in our parks, but rather a broader benefit hopefully to not only the family but to the foundation," Robbins explained.

Jeffco Open Spaces is not actively removing the plaques, but will not replace them as they wear out.

The Allen family has a placard memorializing their daughter. CBS

"I was heartbroken," said Kristi Allen. "I know for me, when I see those plaques, it doesn't make me sad. I wonder about that person, and they're actually in my thoughts, and I feel it in my heart when I see their names."

"For me, it's just a reminder to appreciate the little things in life, appreciate the people you love," said Cory Allen.

The Allen family have a plaque on a bench in Mount Falcon Park. It memorializes their daughter.

CBS

"My husband and I had a daughter 13-years ago named Lucy Campbell Allen," she explained. "She was born with congenital myotonic dystrophy, and passed away after two-weeks of being with us."

Lucy's life was short, but she's had a lasting impact on her family.

"I think it's the worse loss you can go through," Kristi Allen said.

"I think about her often and it reminds me that we're not guaranteed anything and so try to enjoy the moment," Cory Allen said.

During the last 12-years, the bench has been a place that the Allens and their friends and extended family can go to feel close to Lucy.

"We had her cremated and spread her ashes in the meadow across from the bench," Kristi Allen said.

It was earlier this year, when Kristi's father called to renew the plaque on the bench that the family found out the program is ending. Jeffco Open Space Foundation is working on a replacement for the program, but details on that have not be released yet. So now the Allen family grieves the day they'll have to say a final goodbye to Lucy's maker.