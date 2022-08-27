State lawmakers tour Frank DeAngelis Center in Jeffco where police train for school shootings

With kids back in school, safety is one of the biggest priorities. On Friday, two Colorado congressmen toured a one-of-a-kind facility that's training police on responding to school shootings.

CBS

The Frank DeAngelis Center for Community Safety in Jefferson County was named after the former principal of Columbine High School.

DeAngelis was there as state reps Ed Perlmutter and Jo Neguse were joined by fellow state lawmakers on a tour of the facility, where they all saw some of the training.

"Really, the training exercises are pretty breathtaking," Neguse said. There is incredibly meaningful work happening behind these doors."

"Now, what we're trying to do is just to make sure that our schools are so safe," Perlmutter said. "And make sure we that have all these things so that another Columbine doesn't happen. And when these other events happen around the country, that we are prepared to deal with the aftermath."

The tour was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to see the training. Officials said it was important to protect the tactics used so the wrong people don't use the information.