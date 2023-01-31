Watch CBS News
Jefferson County commissioners approve rezoning for 353-unit development in Golden

/ CBS Colorado

By Andrew Fraieli, Colorado Community Media

Jefferson County Commissioners have unanimously approved the rezoning of five plots of land in Golden that was needed to allow construction of a 353-unit, mixed-use development off South Golden Road to begin.

The site is being developed by Chicago-based company REVA - which has developed other sites in the metro area such as Avere on the High Line - east of the King Soopers on the northern side of South Golden Road.

This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.

