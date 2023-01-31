Jefferson County commissioners approve rezoning for 353-unit development in Golden

By Andrew Fraieli, Colorado Community Media

Jefferson County Commissioners have unanimously approved the rezoning of five plots of land in Golden that was needed to allow construction of a 353-unit, mixed-use development off South Golden Road to begin.

The site is being developed by Chicago-based company REVA - which has developed other sites in the metro area such as Avere on the High Line - east of the King Soopers on the northern side of South Golden Road.

