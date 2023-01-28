JeffCo deputies actively seek alleged attempted murder suspect, described armed and dangerous

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it's actively seeking an attempted murder suspect involved in a shooting near Sheridan Boulevard.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect.

Officers say Sanchez began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic male, 6-foot tall, weighing 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Officers say he is associated with a gold-colored 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier with a red hood and a license plate that reads, "894-WCV." He is also associated 1979 Oldsmobile Omega with a license plate that says, "CDW-442."

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Sanchez currently has active warrants on charges of:

Criminal attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Illegal possession of a firearm

Multiple counts of criminal mischief

He is considered armed and dangerous as authorities urge the public to not approach him but call 911 immediately.