Watch CBS News
Local News

JeffCo deputies actively seek alleged attempted murder suspect, described armed and dangerous

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it's actively seeking an attempted murder suspect involved in a shooting near Sheridan Boulevard.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. 

Officers say Sanchez began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. 

suspect-1-copy-2.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic male, 6-foot tall, weighing 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Officers say he is associated with a gold-colored 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier with a red hood and a license plate that reads, "894-WCV." He is also associated 1979 Oldsmobile Omega with a license plate that says, "CDW-442."

327730568-1241896643427854-2485605656980941697-n.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Sanchez currently has active warrants on charges of:

  • Criminal attempted first-degree murder
  • First-degree assault
  • Illegal possession of a firearm
  • Multiple counts of criminal mischief

He is considered armed and dangerous as authorities urge the public to not approach him but call 911 immediately. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.