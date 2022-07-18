Jeffco Public Schools still faces bus driver shortage heading into new school year

School district continue to struggle with staffing into the next school year.

Jeffco Public Schools says it's doing its best to fill bus driver positions amid a shortage across the state.

Twenty-nine out of 229 bus routes in Jeffco were impacted on a daily basis last school year, and that was with non-driver staff stepping in to drive routes on top of their other duties.

The school district is working to hire, train and keep more bus drivers this year and hopes to re-establish suspended routes.

But the district warned parents and caregivers, they might still need to drive their child to and from school if their bus route is affected.

