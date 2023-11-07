Jeffco Public Schools resumes online classes after cyber threat threatens Colorado students, staff accounts

Online classes in Jeffco Public Schools have resumed after a temporary shutdown due to a cyber threat. Last week, Jeffco Schools staff received notifications of a possible cyber-attack that affected both employees and students.

Sixth grader Brenna attends school online through the Jeffco Public Schools Remote Learning Program which offers live classes.

"It just makes me feel a little more safe and comfortable," Brenna explained.

An online threat has impacted some students in Jeffco Schools. CBS

However, this routine was interrupted when the district reported alarming email messages. A hacker had allegedly gained unauthorized access to certain staff and student online accounts, prompting mandatory password changes.

Brenna's mother, Dawn, expressed her concern, "Definitely disappointed that someone would do that to our children. I think that's pretty terrible to do to schools."

Students, including those in Brenna's class, were instructed to change their passwords as a precaution.

"I understand that by doing that, we have a bit more protection," Brenna said.

With classes back in session online and the cyber attacker still at large, the Jeffco Schools Information Technology team is collaborating with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate the incident further.