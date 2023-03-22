Suspect rams patrol vehicles, Jeffco deputy fires shots near Bowles, Chase near Littleton

Jefferson County deputies are searching for a male suspect after they say he drove toward a deputy, who fired shots at the vehicle they were driving. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned after the initial response in the 6000 block of W Prentice Avenue.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's tweets, a suspect in a tan Lincoln Navigator SUV has heavy damage on the passenger side after it drove directly toward a deputy, who fired shots, and then rammed deputy patrol cars several times before driving away.

Heavy police presence at Bowles & Chase following an officer involved shooting in #Jeffco. Deputy on foot, fired at a tan Lincoln Navigator that drove directly toward him. Suspect also rammed patrol units several times and fled the scene. No known injuries - suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/15GOvP8Qvs — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 22, 2023

The main scene is at W Bowles Avenue and S Chase Street. Deputies say the suspect was last scene driving north on Chase through the intersection with Bowles, where Chase becomes Grant Ranch Boulevard.

There were no injuries to any deputies at the scene, and there are no known injuries to the suspect at this time.

The Critical Injury Response team will investigate the officer-involved shooting, while JCSO continues to search for the suspect, who is a white or Hispanic male..