Adam Frisch concedes to Jeff Hurd in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Adam Frisch on Wednesday afternoon conceded to Jeff Hurd in the race to fill the seat of outgoing Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Hurd is a Republican from Grand Junction who spent his working life as both an attorney and small business owner before deciding recently to become a politician.

Frisch released the following statement on Wednesday:

"A few moments ago, I called to offer my congratulations to Jeff Hurd for being the next Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Elections are about showing up, and I traveled more than 75,000 miles this campaign authentically connecting with people from Dinosaur to Durango, Manzanola to Mancos and everywhere in between. This campaign was about them, and I am humbled by the immense outpouring of support I received all across CD3.

While we were not victorious, I believe that this campaign was part of an important movement that seeks to turn the political temperature down and start focusing on the real challenges that face communities like the ones in CD3. Everyday people are sick of partisan politics as usual, and the vast majority of people view themselves first and foremost as Coloradans - not Republicans or Democrats - who want both parties to stop the petty arguments and political grandstanding and start working together to help make everyone's lives better."

CD3 covers much of Colorado's Western Slope as well as parts of southern Colorado, including the city of Pueblo. After a very close race for U.S. House there 2 years ago, Boebert decided to change districts. She moved east and was successful in her campaign for the open seat in the 4th Congressional District.

Frisch's run for Congress in the district came up short for the second straight election cycle. He lost to Boebert two years ago by 546 votes. A few months after the tight race he announced he would be running for Congress again and was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In the Republican primary in June in CD3, Hurd won with 41% of the vote and defeated Ron Hanks and four other Republicans. Last month, he traveled to Denver for an interview with CBS News Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd and spoke about the main reason why he decided to run for Congress.

"I'm a Colorado native and grew up in western Colorado," he told her. "I'm running because I feel like rural Colorado is being left behind, and our greatest export has become our kids. They grew up and they leave and they don't come back.

"My fundamental reason for running is I want to create economic opportunities so that families can, if they want, stay and live and thrive in western and southern Colorado. ... Raising five children with my wife, I want to create opportunities for them and for all the other kids in my district to stay and be able to support their families when they grow up."