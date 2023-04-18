Jeff Gaylord's death shines light on life of strength and selflessness

By Nina Joss

On March 15, a deceased man was found at the north bus stop at Englewood Parkway and South Acoma Street in Englewood. Officials said the man was "likely a transient" and that his death did not seem criminal in nature.

Little did they know, the man was Jeff Gaylord, a prominent football player, professional wrestler, brother and friend.

At his memorial service at Southeast Christian Church in Parker, dozens gathered to share stories of Jeff's life and memories of their time with him.

"As I'm looking around this room today, I see many familiar faces, as well as new ones," said Angelia Anderson, executive director of a program called Treasure House of Hope that Jeff participated in. "This isn't surprising to me because Jeff never met a stranger ... He always was so generous and outgoing."

