Flags Lowered Across Colorado For Denver Firefighter Jeff Billingsley, Remembered For 19 Years Of Service

DENVER (CBS4)- The community will honor a fallen Denver firefighter on Thursday. Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty and passed away on Sept. 20.

Jeff Billingsley (credit: Denver Fire)

The Colorado Department of Public Safety will hold a full honors memorial service and a procession will also take place afterwards. Gov. Jared Polis also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Thursday from sunrise until sunset as a tribute to Billingsley's life.

The service is open to the public. It starts at 11 a.m. and it will be held at Denver First Church on the 3800 block of East Hampden Avenue, in Englewood.

This morning, Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Denver Fire Department will hold a full-honors memorial service and... Posted by Denver Fire Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Billingsley, 42, spent 19 years on the job, most recently at the Denver International Airport Fire Station 35. He had been recognized for his actions assisting in the rescue of three people from a fire in 2004. He was also active in the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps, playing drums at events and funerals. Billingsley was also a board member of the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation.