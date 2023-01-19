Watch CBS News
3 arrested in connection with 17-year-old's murder in March 2022

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver have arrested three suspects in connection with a teenager's murder last spring. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police just after noon on March 26, 2022 near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue.  

Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez 17-YEAR-OLD-HOMICIDE-VIGIL-10-PKG.transfer_frame_315.jpeg
CBS

The 17-year-old's body was found in the 1500 block alley between North Poplar and North Quebec Streets after officers received a report of an unresponsive female. She was deceased. 

robert-solano-05-15-1988-copy.jpg
Robert Solano Denver Police

The investigation revealed Rivas-Hernandez died as a result of gunshot wounds. 

joseph-thomas-chavez-05-20-1996-002-copy.jpg
Joseph Thomas Chavez Denver Police

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, Robert Adam Solano, 34, Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26, and Shiloh Fresquez, 21. At the time of the arrests, on Jan. 17, Solano and Chavez were already in custody for unrelated charges. Solano faces charges of first-degree murder. Chavez is facing charges of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. 

shiloh-fresquez-06-23-2001-copy.jpg
Shiloh Fresquez Denver Police

Fresquez was arrested Jan. 3 and faces charges of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 12:03 PM

