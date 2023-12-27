Who is Jarrett Stidham, Denver quarterback who is set to start the Broncos final 2 games

The Broncos are about to find out what they have in Jarrett Stidham, the up-until-now backup Denver quarterback who will be starting in the final two games of the 2023 season. That's because the 7-8 Broncos are benching starting QB Russell Wilson.

"He's a guy that I'm anxious to see play," said Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday when asked about Stidham. "This is about trying to get our eighth win."

Stidham, 27, is playing for his third NFL team in only a few years in the league. In his brief pro career Stidham has thrown for 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

College Career

Jarrett Stidham played at both Auburn and Baylor in a three-year college football career. His college stats were impressive: 7,217 yards, 48 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed 64.3 percent of his passes in college.

Stidham's best season in college was when he was a sophomore at Auburn. He threw 18 touchdown passes and recorded for 3,158 passing yards.

"I wouldn't trade my time at Auburn for anything. I loved it there, and the great thing about Auburn is that it can really help prepare you for the next level," Stidham said after being drafted in 2019.

Pro Career

The New England Patriots drafted Auburn's Jarrett Stidham with the No. 133 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The fourth-rounder never caught on as Tom Brady's successor in New England and they traded him last year.

He played for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 season and in Weeks 17 and 18 he showed what CBS Sports called "on-the-move confidence" after he took over as starter there. That followed the benching of quarterback Derek Carr by Las Vegas in a business decision that's not unlike what the Broncos appear to be doing with Wilson.

In the offseason Denver signed Stidham to a 2-year deal worth $10 million.

Payton said he has been impressed with Stidham from his film with other teams, plus in the Broncos preseason and in practice.

Stidham played in all three of the Broncos preseason games. Against the Los Angeles Rams in Preseason Week 3, Stidham directed Denver to scores on its first five drives.