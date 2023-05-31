Colorado Gov. Jared Polis takes jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, proposes Nuggets-Heat wager

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday used the NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat as a vehicle for criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He jokingly proposed a wager, but only suggested what should happen should the Nuggets prevail.

DeSantis officially announced he is in the running for the Republican presidential nomination last week.

Polis, a Democrat, tweeted "Calling @GovRonDeSantis and @Disney on a friendly wager. If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free! #ColoradoForAll"

Disney recently filed a First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and others, saying the company was punished for speaking out against Florida legislation that critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay" which concerns lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early school grades.

DeSantis took over Disney's special governing district as part of the ongoing feud.