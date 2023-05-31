Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis takes jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, proposes Nuggets-Heat wager

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday used the NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat as a vehicle for criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He jokingly proposed a wager, but only suggested what should happen should the Nuggets prevail.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Campaign Kickoff Event
Gov. Ron DeSantis Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DeSantis officially announced he is in the running for the Republican presidential nomination last week.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis sums up the work of the 74th General Assembly of the Colorado State Legislature.
Gov. Jared Polis Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Polis, a Democrat, tweeted "Calling @GovRonDeSantis and @Disney on a friendly wager. If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free! #ColoradoForAll"

Disney recently filed a First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and others, saying the company was punished for speaking out against Florida legislation that critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay" which concerns lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early school grades.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Requests Federal Judge To Be Disqualified From The First Amendment Lawsuit Filed By Disney
The entranceway to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

 DeSantis took over Disney's special governing district as part of the ongoing feud.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.