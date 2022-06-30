Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional in speech during Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday.

"I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."

Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done."

"And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.

Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families of the players and staff who supported them throughout the long NHL season.

Bednar said he "couldn't be more proud" of the team.

"I can't even explain it. I couldn't put it into works."

"Everone has a story. And I could go through every guy and the sacrifices they made for our team and I'm amazed by every single one of them. I'm so happy for them. So proud."

"I love these guys. I really do."

CBS

Finally, Bednar paid tribute to the fans, who he rallied throughout Thursday's parade route -- even taking his shirt off and waving it around from atop a fire truck.

"I thank you all for your support. It's been amazing as the playoffs went on. It's been a huge difference maker for our team and I'm so happy to be able to be a small part of bringing this cup back to Denver to our fans."