Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Janice Dudley in daughter Robin Niceta's brain cancer claim

Prosecutors in Arapahoe County now believe the mother of Robin Niceta was not involved in her daughter's fake cancer diagnosis, and they have filed a motion to drop all criminal charges against her. Niceta is the former Arapahoe County social worker found guilty of making false child sexual abuse claim against an Aurora councilwoman.

On Thursday, Arapahoe County filed a motion to drop all charges against Janice Dudley, the mother of Niceta. The county now believes, per the motion, only Dudley's daughter fabricated information surrounding a brain cancer claim.

(Left to right) Robin Niceta sits next to her mother, Janice Dudley, during a video call interview with CBS Colorado's Brian Maass in April 2023. CBS

Dudley originally turned herself in to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in July 2023 when she was charged with attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of forgery in connection to her daughter's purported cancer claims. Dudley spoke to CBS Colorado after her daughter was indicted for false cancer claims, and called her daughter's actions "diabolical."

In a statement to CBS Colorado on Friday, after the prosecution motion was filed, Dudley said, "We took care of our child as we would any of our kids. Robin is getting help though a facility here in Albuquerque for her mental illness. There was no reason for any of this. I did nothing wrong. I should never have had to go through this just because they wanted revenge. It's definitely malicious prosecution."

A judge will rule on April 8 on the prosecutions motion to dismiss.

Dismissal of the case would mean Dudley will no longer face charges, since Arapahoe County asserts in its motion that she was found to not be a co-conspirator in her daughters cancer claims. The county says any previous evidence that established Dudley's culpability in conspiracy was also fabricated by her daughter, Robin Niceta.