Jamie Foxx addresses hospitalization for the first time: "I went to hell and back"

Jamie Foxx speaks publicly on his hospitalization Jamie Foxx speaks publicly for first time on his hospitalization, recovery 00:41

Jamie Foxx shared a video on Instagram where he made emotional comments about his hospitalization earlier this year.

The singer and actor, 55, was admitted to the hospital in April 2023 for an undisclosed reason. His daughter Corinne said that he "experienced a medical complication," but did not elaborate. In his video, Foxx did not say why he had been hospitalized, but credited his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter, as well as "a lot of great medical people" with "saving (his) life."

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx said in the video. "I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me ... with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx also took time to debunk rumors that had spread about his condition.

"By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. ... Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed, but I did go through - I went to hell and back," Foxx said, adding that his "road to recovery had some potholes as well."

"But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work, so I want to thank people who let me work," Foxx added, becoming visibly emotional. "And I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got."

John Boyega, who stars with Foxx and Teyonah Parris in the recently-released Netflix film "They Cloned Tyrone," showed support for Foxx via Twitter on Saturday with a photo of himself and Foxx and a post that read "I'm wishing you nothing but continued success and good health long-term. NO weapon formed against you shall prosper."

happy you're happy bro. Always looking out for all of us and remains one of the most genuine souls in the game. I didn't know we would be working two years after I asked for this picture with you. What a blessing! I'm wishing you nothing but continued success and good health… pic.twitter.com/RrZsTLp7vt — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 22, 2023