2 adults die in apparent murder-suicide in Colorado, child also hurt
Two people are dead and a child was injured after a shooting in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area overnight. Jefferson County deputies responded to a home on the 4300 block of South Holland Way early Monday morning when a family member called saying a father was shooting at a mother at a home.
Three children who were present were able to escape, but the man fired at the children and at deputies. A girl was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.
Neighbors were told to shelter in place for a time, and when a SWAT team went in they found a dead woman and they found the 54-year-old suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was identified as James Aragon.
The children are now with family members.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.