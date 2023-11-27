2 adults die in apparent murder-suicide in Colorado, child also hurt

Two people are dead and a child was injured after a shooting in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area overnight. Jefferson County deputies responded to a home on the 4300 block of South Holland Way early Monday morning when a family member called saying a father was shooting at a mother at a home.

Three children who were present were able to escape, but the man fired at the children and at deputies. A girl was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place for a time, and when a SWAT team went in they found a dead woman and they found the 54-year-old suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was identified as James Aragon.

Authorities on Monday released an arrest photo of suspect James Aragon, taken in 2019. Jefferson County

The children are now with family members.