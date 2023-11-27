Watch CBS News
2 adults die in apparent murder-suicide in Colorado, child also hurt

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Two people are dead and a child was injured after a shooting in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area overnight. Jefferson County deputies responded to a home on the 4300 block of South Holland Way early Monday morning when a family member called saying a father was shooting at a mother at a home.

Three children who were present were able to escape, but the man fired at the children and at deputies. A girl was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place for a time, and when a SWAT team went in they found a dead woman and they found the 54-year-old suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was identified as James Aragon.

james-aragon.jpg
Authorities on Monday released an arrest photo of suspect James Aragon, taken in 2019. Jefferson County

The children are now with family members.

