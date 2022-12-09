Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up shoppers' skirts in Flatirons Crossing Mall

Authorities in Broomfield are warning that there may be more victims in a case where a man was arrested for allegedly taking photos up people's dresses in a shopping mall. It happened at the Flatirons Crossing Mall last month.

The investigation was launched after a woman reported to police that a man had taken a video up her dress while she was shopping.

The man who was arrested lives in Broomfield and is 30. His name is Jacob Padilla-Lesperance and his photo lies below:

Broomfield Police

Padilla-Lesperance was arrested on Nov. 27 and was released from jail on bond. He faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.

Anyone who was shopping at the Flatirons Crossing Mall during the month of November and feels they may also be a victim in the case is asked to contact the Broomfield Police Department. Call 720-887-3158 and ask for Detective Random Pihlak or send an email to rpihlak@broomfield.org. The police department also sent the following note in a news release: The Victims Services Unit has victim advocates available 24/7 to provide crisis intervention, emotional support, and resources. An advocate can be reached by calling the Broomfield Police Department non-emergency line at 303-438-6400.