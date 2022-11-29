Jackson Lopez, Larimer County teen with autism, missing from Fort Collins home

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teenager with autism.

Jackson Lopez, 16, has been missing from his Fort Collins home since for several hours, the sheriff's office said on Monday.

He was last seen at home, in the 1100 block of East County Road 30 near Donath Lake.

Lopez was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black combat boots and an Arizona Cardinals scarf. He may have also been wearing an Arizona Cardinals beanie hat. He's 5'06" and 135 pounds, with buzzed/short brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't suspect any crime occurred, but said that Lopez has autism, raising concerns among officials and his family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.