What we know about Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged in Pentagon leaks case

Jack Teixeira faces years in prison if convicted of charges he's facing over his suspected connection to the disclosure of dozens of secret documents that revealed sensitive intelligence and defense information.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, made his first court appearance Friday as he faces charges of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents.

What do we know about Teixeira so far?

Teixeira joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard in September 2019, according to federal court filings. He was granted Top Secret security clearance in 2021, according to an affadavit filed by an FBI special agent. Teixeira also maintained sensitive compartmented access, or "SCI," to other highly classified programs, according to the affidavit.

Since May 2022, he has been serving as an E-3 Airman First Class, stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, according to court documents.

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School superintendent Bill Runey confirmed that Teixeira graduated in 2020, CBS Boston reported.

What do prosecutors allege Teixeira did with that clearance access?

A highly sensitive government document posted on a social media platform was accessible to Teixeira because of his work for the Air National Guard, the affidavit says. According to a U.S. federal agency, which has access to logs of documents he accessed, the 21-year-old accessed a government document in February 2023, about one day before a contact of Teixeira's reposted the information on the internet, according to the affidavit.

That contact told the FBI the information he reposted was originally posted on a server by an individual the FBI believes to be Teixeira. The FBI affidavit even says Teixeira used his government computer to search classified intelligence reports for the word "leak."

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. Social Media Website/via Reuters

President Joe Biden weighed in on the arrest Friday.

"I commend the rapid action taken by law enforcement to investigate and respond to the recent dissemination of classified U.S. government documents," Biden said in a statement. "While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies."