Ja Morant suspended 8 games without pay

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay following an incident earlier in March in which he was seen on social media brandishing a gun in a Colorado club, the NBA announced Wednesday. Morant will be allowed to rejoin the team Monday, March 20, the league said.

The NBA's investigation ultimately could not conclude that the gun Morant was holding belonged to him, was brought into the club by him or was displayed for more than a brief period, the league said in a statement. Police in Glendale, Colorado, also did not find sufficient evidence to charge the 23-year-old with a crime.

The league added that its investigation did not find that Morant had the gun with him while traveling with his team to Colorado.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

Silver added that Morant expressed remorse for his actions and understands that this behavior cannot continue in the future.

The suspension was announced following a meeting between Morant, Silver and several other NBA officials, the league's statement said.

While Morant had not been suspended by the Grizzlies, he has been away from the team since March 4, when the Grizzlies announced the guard would be out for at least two games. On March 8, the Grizzlies said Morant would "remain away from the team for at least the next four games."