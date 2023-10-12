Colorado Avalanche claim Ivan Prosvetov on waivers to shore up goaltending to start regular season

With some injuries impacting the Colorado Avalanche goalie pipeline, the hockey club recently announced a move to help get the team ready for the start of the 2023-34 NHL regular season.

The Avs claimed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from the Arizona Coyotes recently. This come as backup goaltender Pavel Francouz is set to begin the season on IR. Starting goaltender Alexander Georgiev will continue to start in net for the Avs.

TEMPE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Ivan Prosvetov #50 of the Arizona Coyotes gets ready to make a save against the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on April 08, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

According to the Colorado Avalanche website, Prosvetov has mainly been splitting his time during his professional career between the minors and the NHL. He had a 4-3-0 record with a 3.98 goals against average and a .880 save percentage in seven games for the Coyotes last season. He also went 16-13-4 with a 3.06 goals against average and a .900 save percentage, including a shutout, over 35 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners last year.

It's not immediately clear if Prosvetov or goaltender Justus Annunen will be the one to immediately fill in for backup duties during Pavel Francouz's absence.

Of note: Prosvetov, a Moscow, Russia native, made his NHL debut in 2021 at Ball Arena against the Avs.

As the regular season gets underway, the Avs also announced the recent signing of prospect Saige Weinstein to a three-year, entry-level contract.