ISS shares view of Denver, Colorado Springs from space
The International Space Station flew a path directly over Denver and Colorado Springs Tuesday morning and shared the video on social media.
At 10:10 A.M. Tuesday, the ISS tweeted out the video from their flyover from about a half-hour earlier. You can clearly see Interstate 70 cutting through the foothills into the mountains and the large population centers of both the Mile High City and Colorado Springs.
They captured the video on their way to make a pass over Hurricane Idalia which is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning in Florida.
