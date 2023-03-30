Israeli songwriter feeling the music again after Colorado surgeon treats spinal issue

A songwriter from Israel is finally feeling the music again thanks to a doctor at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. It comes after Yair Even-Haim spent decades of searching for the answer to ongoing spinal cord issues.

"All other doctors always tried offering solutions to the symptoms or anything that's periphery, but he went straight to the cause and straight to the issue," said Even-Haim.

Throughout his life, Even-Haim has found solace in songwriting as a tool to get him through everything life throws his way. Many years ago, he started to turn this passion into a career in Israel, but lately, the music has been absent.

"A year and a half ago I gave up on playing any instrument," Even-Haim said.

For more than 20 years now, Even-Haim has battled escalating back pain, originally tied to scoliosis, and little has been able to help.

Originally, he underwent spinal fusion surgery, which doctors later found caused scarring on his spine. Eventually, pain turned to partial paralysis and severe spasms in his legs that more than 10 surgeries couldn't fix.

"I became very fatalistic," he said. "For lack of a better term, I became suicidal."

With little hope, Even-Haim's family convinced him to try one more doctor recommended by a surgeon in Switzerland. That referral brought him nearly seven thousand miles away from Israel to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

"The surgery we put him through was a surgery to release him from that scar tissue or untether the spinal cord," said Dr. Scott Falci.

Falci is a neurosurgeon and the executive director of the Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries. In Even-Haim's case, he spent 12 hours in the operating room doing a procedure few in the world can do.

"We knew the spinal cord was getting better, and then we were watching his hand and finger movement get better, and then over time we were watching his legs get better," Falci said.

So much better, Even-Haim is not only walking, but he's also playing music again. Within a few days of the surgery, he even wrote a song for the doctor who gave him a second chance.

"Showing my thankfulness, showing how thankful I am for everything," Even-Haim said.

Moving forward, both are optimistic about the musician's health, and hopeful others learn from his persistence.

"Don't give up," said Falci. "Keep seeking for a solution."