Israel intercepts aid boat bound for Gaza with Greta Thunberg, other activists on board

An aid boat carrying environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and other activists was intercepted by Israeli forces and was "safely making its way to the shores of Israel" late on Sunday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said. Israel's defense minister had vowed to prevent the ship from reaching the Gaza Strip.

"The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the Israel Defense Ministry said on social media. The ministry said any aid on the ship would be sent to Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the largely symbolic effort to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and protest Israel's blockade and wartime conduct in the Palestinian territory, claimed the activists had been "kidnapped by Israeli forces," and it released pre-recorded messages from them.

"The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated," it said in a statement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz had said earlier Sunday that Israel wouldn't allow anyone to break the country's naval blockade of the Gaza, which he said was aimed at preventing Hamas from importing arms.

"I have instructed the IDF to act so that the 'Madeleine' flotilla does not reach Gaza," Katz said in a statement from his office."To the antisemitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propagandists — I will say this clearly: You should turn back, because you will not make it to Gaza."

Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands near a Palestinian flag after boarding the Madleen boat and before setting sail for Gaza on June 1, 2025. Salvatore Cavalli / AP

Thunberg was among about 12 activists aboard the Madleen, which was operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The coalition says it is a grassroots movement working to end Israel's blockade of Gaza.

"Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in one of a series of posts on the interception Monday, accompanied by a photo of a lifejacket-clad Thunberg smiling as a member of the Israeli forces offers her some food.

The ministry posted a number of photos and videos showing the flotilla boat's crew sitting on a smaller vessel as water and sandwiches are offered around. In one post, with a video of the activists, the ministry dismissively labels the group's commandeered vessel a "selfie yacht," and adds: "The show is over."

Members of the crew and activists from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla's Madleen aid boat, which was intercepted by Israeli forces on June 8, 2025, in the Mediterranean as it made its way toward the Gaza coast, are seen on a smaller vessel under the control of Israel's military. Israeli Foreign Ministry/X

"Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham was initially believed to have been on the Madleen, too, but he did not take part in the voyage after helping to load the vessel before its departure from Catania, on the Italian island of Sicily.

According to the Flotilla, two of those on board the ship were Turkish nationals, and the foreign ministry in Turkey on Monday blasted the Israeli intervention as "a clear violation of international law," calling it a "heinous attack" on the aid boat.

The ministry had earlier said that Israel's "aggressive and lawless attitude will not silence the voices defending human values," calling the flotilla's actions part of the international community's "justified reaction to Israel's genocidal policies, which use hunger as a weapon in Gaza and prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid."

The vessel departed from Sicily on June 1, and the group had said they planned to reach Gaza's territorial waters about a week later.

On Sunday, in a social media post, the coalition accused Israel of jamming its communications as they approached, about 160 nautical miles from Gaza.

"Help us to break the siege," the post said.

Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent, is among the others onboard. She has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to Israeli policies toward the Palestinians.

"We have less than 24 hours left before we are illegally detained by Israeli authorities who want to prevent us from reaching the Gaza Strip," she wrote on an X post on Sunday. "When we are no longer able to communicate with you, I'm counting on you to continue the mobilization that has been so valuable to us throughout this journey."

After a three-month total blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas, Israel started allowing some basic aid into Gaza last month, but humanitarian workers have warned of famine unless the blockade and the war end.

An attempt last month by Freedom Flotilla to reach Gaza by sea failed after another of the group's vessels was attacked by two drones while sailing in international waters off Malta. The group blamed Israel for the attack, which damaged the front section of the ship. Israel has not commented on the drone attack.

Gaza's Hamas rulers also condemned the interception of the Madleen, saying in a statement Sunday that the vessel was being taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

Palestinians say 12 killed by Israeli fire near aid sites

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry and witnesses say at least 12 people were killed and others were wounded by Israeli fire as they headed toward two aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip run by an Israeli and U.S.-backed group Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Israel's military said it fired warning shots at people who approached its forces.

Palestinian witnesses in the southern city of Khan Younis said Israeli forces had fired on them at a roundabout that is around a kilometer (half-mile) from a site run by GHF in the nearby city of Rafah.

The Israeli military said it fired warning shots at people it said were advancing toward its forces and ignored warnings to turn away. It said the shooting occurred in an area in southern Gaza that is considered an active combat zone at night.

A GHF spokesperson said there was no violence in or around its distribution sites, all three of which delivered aid on Sunday. The group had closed them temporarily last week to discuss safety measures with the Israeli military and has warned people to stay on designated access routes. The spokesperson spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Palestinians carry jerry cans filled with water distributed by a water tanker, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on June 8, 2025. Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

The hubs are set up inside Israeli military zones — where independent media have no access — and are run by GHF, a new group of mainly American contractors. Israel wants it to replace a system coordinated by the United Nations and international aid groups.

Israel and the United States accuse the militant Hamas group of stealing aid, while the U.N. denies there is any systematic diversion. The U.N. says the new system is unable to meet mounting needs and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon by determining who can receive it and forcing people to relocate to where the aid sites are positioned.

Save the Children CEO: No aid from organization has reached Gaza since March 2

Janti Soeripto, the CEO of Save the Children, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that her organization has not been able to distribute aid to Gaza since March 2 because they haven't received authorization from Israel.

"Even though the blockade is formally over, we haven't been able to get any of the 50 trucks that we have around Gaza on the border ready to go in, we haven't been able to get anything in," Soeripto said.

Additionally, Soeripto said there are dwindling supplies.

President Trump has urged the U.N. to work with GHF to distribute aid. Soeripto said Save the Children has "given a lot of input and shared our concerns."

"We and all the other operational agencies in Gaza have shared our concerns with this new mechanism," Soeripto said. "We thought the existing mechanism worked just fine when we had the pause in fighting from January till March, as you recall, we got trucks and trucks of supplies in at scale. We were able to deliver."

Dozens have been killed trying to reach GHF distribution sites, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Soeripto called their distribution a "militarization of aid."

"If you put men with guns near a distribution point and then you ask a desperate, starving population to come and walk for miles to get boxes of food, you're going to create crowd control issues and increased risk of harm to an already incredibly desperate population," Soeripto said.

Israeli officials have said they will continue the naval blockade until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated or disarmed and sent into exile.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Talks mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been deadlocked for months.

Hamas started the war with its massive attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking another 251 people hostage. Fifty-five of them are still being held, with fewer than half believed to be alive. The rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel has recovered dozens of bodies, including three in recent days, and rescued eight living hostages over the course of the war.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. It has said women and children make up most of the dead but it does not say how many civilians or combatants were killed. Israel says it has killed over 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.