Colorado investigators need help finding person of interest in Walmart carjacking in Arapahoe County
Investigators in the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a carjacking that happened on Tuesday. The carjacking happened at the Walmart located at 10900 E Briarwood Ave.
Investigators said the carjacking occurred at the Walmart Auto Center. The victim was not injured.
The person of interest took off in a silver Honda Civic.
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Tip Line at 720-874-8477.
