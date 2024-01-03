Watch CBS News
Colorado investigators need help finding person of interest in Walmart carjacking in Arapahoe County

Investigators in the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a carjacking that happened on Tuesday. The carjacking happened at the Walmart located at 10900 E Briarwood Ave.

walmart-carjacking-suspect-arapahoe-sheriff-2.jpg
Arapahoe County

Investigators said the carjacking occurred at the Walmart Auto Center. The victim was not injured. 

The person of interest took off in a silver Honda Civic. 

walmart-carjacking-suspect-arapahoe-sheriff-1.jpg
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a carjacking that occurred on Jan. 2, 2024, at the Walmart located at 10900 E Briarwood Ave.  Arapahoe County

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Tip Line at 720-874-8477.

