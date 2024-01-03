Colorado investigators need help finding person of interest in Walmart carjacking in Arapahoe County

Investigators in the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a carjacking that happened on Tuesday. The carjacking happened at the Walmart located at 10900 E Briarwood Ave.

Arapahoe County

Investigators said the carjacking occurred at the Walmart Auto Center. The victim was not injured.

The person of interest took off in a silver Honda Civic.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a carjacking that occurred on Jan. 2, 2024, at the Walmart located at 10900 E Briarwood Ave. Arapahoe County

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Tip Line at 720-874-8477.