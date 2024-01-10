Investigators ask for help after body found off Highway 6 near Edwards, Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputies found a body down an embankment off the side of Highway 6. The body was discovered about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday off Highway 6 near mile marker 165 near the town of Edwards.

The investigation revealed that two days earlier on Jan. 7 between the hours of 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. a cyclist was traveling on Highway 6 when they were struck. The vehicle left the scene.

The driver of that vehicle has not yet been identified. The bicycle was not recovered from the scene and is believed to have been taken from the area.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver of the hit-and-run. The vehicle is believed to be a white 2010-2012 white Subaru Legacy or Outback which should have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information and has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (970) 945-6198 and reference case number 4C240104.