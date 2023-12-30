Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after 4 people shot near West Colfax Avenue in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department says an investigation is underway after four people were shot early in the morning near West Colfax Avenue. 

Police say a report was received about a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4800 block of W. Colfax Avenue as several victims were located after authorities responded. 

DPD confirmed with CBS News Colorado that four adult males were shot and the current extent of their injuries remains unknown. 

Authorities are working on developing information on a suspect as no arrests have been made, according to DPD. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on the incident. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 11:38 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.