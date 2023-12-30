Investigation underway after 4 people shot near West Colfax Avenue in Denver

The Denver Police Department says an investigation is underway after four people were shot early in the morning near West Colfax Avenue.

Police say a report was received about a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4800 block of W. Colfax Avenue as several victims were located after authorities responded.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 4800 block W. Colfax Ave, Several victims located, extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information.#Denver. pic.twitter.com/tsKgfn5F1P — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 30, 2023

DPD confirmed with CBS News Colorado that four adult males were shot and the current extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Authorities are working on developing information on a suspect as no arrests have been made, according to DPD.

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on the incident.