Investigation underway after inmate death inside Jefferson County Jail

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after an inmate died while in custody at the jail.

Around 5:35 a.m. on March 29, a deputy responded to a check on a female inmate when she reportedly didn't come out of the cell for breakfast. The deputy then realized the inmate was unresponsive and immediately began to perform CPR. A medical staff inside the jail also responded along with personnel from the Golden Fire Department, according to JCSO.

After the personnel tried all life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 6:17 a.m. The inmate has been identified as 40-year-old Courtney Tinker.

Jefferson County Jail

JCSO says Tinker was arrested on Monday after deputies responded to a welfare check on an unresponsive female "slumped over the wheel."

She was arrested for multiple failure to appear warrants for theft, possession of a controlled substance, damage to property and motor vehicle theft, according to JCSO.

During the arrest, Tinker reportedly told deputies that she was having difficulty breathing which led to an EMS providing her care. She was then taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released back into custody of JCSO. Tinker was then admitted into the jail and placed on a detox protocol, according to JCSO.

JCSO says the First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the death and the coroner's office will determine the cause.