Investigation into fatal police shooting of Christian Glass turned over to outside agency

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it would turn over the investigation into the June 2022 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass.

The shooting sparked outrage and controversy over the sheriff's office's handling of an apparent mental health crisis.

While the shooting happened over three months ago, it became widely publicized following the release of bodycam footage and the first public statements from Glass's parents last month.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that it would turn the investigation over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which will turn its investigation over to the district attorney.

"It is my understanding that after review, the DA will decide what further action is appropriate, whether to issue a report, present the case to a grand jury or further investigation," Clear Creek Sheriff Rick Albers wrote in a statement Wednesday. "While this matter is pending with the CBI and DA, it is not appropriate for me to comment about specifics."

Reached by phone Wednesday, Glass family attorney Siddhartha Rathod said he would issue a statement later that day.

In the wake of the shooting and the outrage that followed, Clear Creek County expressed its interest to start a crisis response team to respond to mental health crises that don't require -- or could be escalated -- by the presence of armed law enforcement.

The county commission had a meeting Tuesday, where they discussed the details of such a plan. One resident said he supported that idea, but that discipline or legal action against the deputy or deputies that shot Glass was also vital.