No arrests yet in deadly shooting at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

Police continued to investigate a deadly shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Christmas Eve. Detectives said that no arrests have been made as of Monday and that is appeared to be a targeted attack that transpired after a fight broke out at the mall on Sunday.

Police received a call about 4:34 p.m. about shots fired at the mall located at 750 Citadel Drive East in Colorado Springs near the JCPenney store.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male dead from a gunshot wound. Two other adult males were rushed to the hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds. Those men remained in serious condition on Monday.

One female was also hospitalized with minor injuries. She was not shot.

Colorado Springs police investigators say a fight broke out between two groups of people. Multiple people have been detained as investigators work to determine their role in the incident.

The mall was closed as scheduled on Christmas Day. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 634-STOP.