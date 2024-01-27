Intoxicated Colorado driver reportedly crashes into Mexican restaurant in Centennial

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says a driver is being treated for injuries after crashing into the front of a Mexican restaurant while reportedly intoxicated early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says around 2:30 a.m., a driver who was believed to be highly intoxicated, crashed into the front of El Señor Sol Mexican Food on South University Boulevard in Centennial.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The crash resulted in a severed natural gas line to the kitchen that led to a leak.

When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered open beer and liquor bottles inside the vehicle. The driver, identified only as a 39-year-old man, was cited with DUI and other traffic charges.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

ACSO says the building is uninhabitable and major repairs will need to be made to the restaurant.

The sheriff's office continues to advise Coloradans not to drink and drive as it doesn't just impact the driver but others as well.