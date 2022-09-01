Arvada Center’s ‘Into The Woods’ is a ‘metaphor for life’

Arvada Center is launching an innovative production of "Into the Woods."

The Arvada Center for Arts and Humanities is kicking off its new season with a big production of "Into the Woods," a musical that intertwines stories from several Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

"'Into the Woods' is a beautiful metaphor for life. It's about what happens after 'happily ever after.' It's about what happens when you indulge in selfish wants and wishes and the consequences and benefits of that," said Shannan Steele, the actress who plays The Baker's Wife.

The show revolves around The Baker and The Baker's Wife, who are childless and desperately want a baby.

"I think, for this particular story, it's stay the course. In the first act, he's given a task to obtain these items so he and his wife can have a child," said Rudy Martinez, the actor playing The Baker.

As the couple goes on an adventure filled journey to collect the items, they cross paths with characters from "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel," "Cinderella" and more.

"I think The Baker and The Baker's Wife are beautiful example of, just, humanity at its most vulnerable, and the strength that can be found in trusting each other and working together," Steele told CBS News Colorado.

Arvada Center's staging of the production will be a little different. The show will be told through the eyes and imagination of a child. Steele and Martinez are excited to bring audiences along on this journey.

"At the very end, what the characters hold onto is that hope, that the next generation will make better choices or just different choices, so I hope they leave the theater with some hope," Martinez told CBS News Colorado.

LINK: For Tickets & Info for Avada Center's Into The Woods

"Into The Woods" runs Sept. 9 through Oct. 9 in the Main Stage Theatre. Tickets start at $53.