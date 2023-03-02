Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact heads to Gov. Polis' desk

State lawmakers have passed the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which allows licensed teachers to more easily obtain a teacher's license between member states. Now it heads to Gov. Jared Polis' desk for his signature.

The compact takes effect when 10 states have enacted Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact.

The bill requires the state to compile and maintain a list of eligible licenses that the state is willing to consider for equivalency.

Supporters of the bill say it will help the teacher shortage and get more educators back into classrooms. They also say it will help teachers by removing barriers to teaching licensure like eliminating the need for reexamination and additional testing after moving between states and seeking employment from a broader pool of schools to find the best fit for teaching experience.

As of January this year, the compact has not been enacted in any states but legislation is pending in seven other states.