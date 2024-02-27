Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews close parts of Interstate 70 in Colorado mountains in snowy conditions

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Fast-moving Colorado snowstorm brought snow squall warnings around Denver
Fast-moving Colorado snowstorm brought snow squall warnings around Denver 03:05

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Tuesday morning. Heavy snow has been falling in the Colorado mountains on Tuesday.

CDOT called their closure at 9:45 a.m. a "safety closure." It's not clear how long the closure will be place.

Further west in Summit County, Summit Fire & EMS shared a photo of near-whiteout conditions and wrote on Facebook: "Now would be a good time to not be out on the roads. Have another cup of coffee and wait until the storm recedes and the roads are better."

Now would be a good time to not be out on the roads. Have another cup of coffee and wait until the storm recedes and the roads are better. #BusyEmergencyCrews

Posted by Summit Fire & EMS on Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 9:58 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.