Crews close parts of Interstate 70 in Colorado mountains in snowy conditions

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Tuesday morning. Heavy snow has been falling in the Colorado mountains on Tuesday.

CDOT called their closure at 9:45 a.m. a "safety closure." It's not clear how long the closure will be place.

Further west in Summit County, Summit Fire & EMS shared a photo of near-whiteout conditions and wrote on Facebook: "Now would be a good time to not be out on the roads. Have another cup of coffee and wait until the storm recedes and the roads are better."