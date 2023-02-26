Delays after crash on Interstate 25 southbound at Colfax Avenue

Two southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened at Colfax Avenue after a crash involving two drivers, according to Denver police.

Police did not say the number or extent of injuries but advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

Traffic camera footage from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium shows traffic moving slowly on Interstate 25 southbound Sunday. CBS

Traffic camera footage shows traffic crawling as police and other first responders occupy two lanes.

Two lanes have since opened up, but officials still say to expect delays.