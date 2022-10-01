Interstate 25 southbound closed in Loveland after truck rollover, only one northbound lane open

All lanes except one of Interstate 25 are closed near Mile Marker 256 after a truck rolled over, spilling diesel fuel into the road.

That's in the area of CO 392 and CO 402 in Loveland. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and the Colorado Department of Transportation said around 9:30 a.m. that one northbound lane has reopened. All other lanes were still closed around that time.

Once a Hazmat team can clean up the roadway and crews can reset barriers, the lanes will open.

The crash is continuing to have a significant impact on traffic in the area.

Part of the cleanup efforts was complicated by an attempt to prevent diesel fuel from spilling into the Big Thompson River.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital earlier this morning.