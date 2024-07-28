Watch CBS News
Local News

Interstate 25 crash in Colorado sends 8 people to the hospital

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A crash involving several vehicles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Larkspur resulted in at least eight people being taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

All northbound lanes and the left southbound lane were closed as a result of the crash, which was reported just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic was backed up for miles as of about 1:30 p.m., CDOT cameras showed.

larkspur-i25-crash.png
Colorado Department of Transportation

The crash happened between Exit 167 for Greenland and Exit 172 for Upper Lake Gulch Road.

Few other details were immediately available, but Colorado State Patrol said eight people were taken to the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred or if there were any other injuries.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.