Interstate 25 crash in Colorado sends 8 people to the hospital

A crash involving several vehicles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Larkspur resulted in at least eight people being taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

All northbound lanes and the left southbound lane were closed as a result of the crash, which was reported just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic was backed up for miles as of about 1:30 p.m., CDOT cameras showed.

The crash happened between Exit 167 for Greenland and Exit 172 for Upper Lake Gulch Road.

Few other details were immediately available, but Colorado State Patrol said eight people were taken to the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred or if there were any other injuries.