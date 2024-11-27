Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Colorado Springs closed after deadly crash

A person was struck and killed on Interstate 25 just north of Colorado Springs late Wednesday morning and police are telling motorists to expect heavy delays.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes. Two cars were involved in an accident and pulled over onto the shoulder at milepost 160 near Monument. As the drivers were exchanging information a pickup truck sped through the area and hit those vehicles, according to Colorado State Patrol.

One of the people who was struck landed in the southbound lanes on the other side of the concrete barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He'll be identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

All northbound lanes were closed as of 1 p.m. and only one southbound lane was open. CSP officials are telling motorists to expect considerable delays in the area. The Colorado Department of Transportation estimates at least an hour delay for drivers in the northbound lanes, but a detour is in place at milepost 158 at West Baptist Road.