International Snow Sculpture Championships set to award best figures made

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The International Snow Sculpture Championships is set to hand out awards for the best figures made. 

The competition, based in Colorado, invites teams from all over the world to Breckenridge to sculpt figures made of snow. The event began Monday and will be handing out gold, silver and bronze medals Friday night. 

The 12 International Snow Sculpture Teams this year were: Denmark, Germany – Bavaria, Germany, Great Britain, India – Castillo, Italy, Lithuania, Switzerland, USA – Breckenridge, CO, USA – Vermont, USA – Wisconsin – Snowblind, USA – Wisconsin – Tomczak.  

The famous snow was reportedly even better quality this year because of some slight tweaks in the way they farm the stuff. Folks starting off the ceremony referenced the snow going into the cube molds looking like "butter."

"It's the reason we come all the way to Breckenridge because the snow is excellent," said Michael Wamann, of Team Switzerland. "If you want to do a piece like we do, you need excellent."

The event is free to the public and runs until Feb. 1, although reservations must be made if you are trying to view the sculptures on Saturday after judging. Find free tickets here

Friday's award ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Facebook live

As judges are set to give out awards, we want our viewers to be the first to judge these breathtaking sculptures:

327041768-1549663872219372-7603359610828582934-n.jpg
Team Lithuania/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-italy.jpg
Team Italy: Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-india.jpg
Team India/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships

team-wisconsin.jpg
Team Wisconsin Snow Blind/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-colorado.jpg
Team Colorado/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-germany-bavaria.jpg
Team Germany Bavaria/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-denmark.jpg
Team Denmark/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-germanu.jpg
Team Germany/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-switzerland.jpg
Team Switzerland/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-great-britain.jpg
Team Great Britain/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
team-wisconsin-1.jpg
Team Wisconsin/Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
First published on January 27, 2023 / 3:42 PM

