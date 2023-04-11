Denver Board of Education votes to strip innovation zone status from Beacon Network middle schools

Monday night's Denver Board of Education meeting brought frustration and tears for members of Beacon Network Schools.

"They are disserving students," said Amelia Federico, an alumna of the network. "I don't think they realize what they just did."

The Denver Public Schools board voted 5-2 to revoke innovation zone status for BNS' two schools, which are Grant Beacon Middle School and Kepner Beacon Middle School. This move places both schools back under district control. Being in an innovation zone means the schools have access to special programming, resources and enrichments focused on subjects like STEM, coding and athletics.

One of the schools, Kepner, is in Denver's Westwood neighborhood, a low-income, predominantly Latino community already lacking resources. The Kepner community has already been subject to several school closures and reopenings over the years.

Parents and community members told CBS News Colorado the innovation zone status allowed students to have one-on-one support with teachers and access to outside programs, extra curriculars and technology. They say it was not limiting like traditional DPS schools, and added that innovation schools have a welcoming nature that you can't find in most public schools. The recommendation to remove the status was 100% rejected by school staff.

"I have seen what that school has done for that community. You walk into that school, and it's like a home," Federico said. "You get excited about enrichments. You get excited about blended learning. People are excited to be there. And when you take away the aspects of the innovation zones, you are taking away that excitement, and you're taking away a sense of community that southwest Denver rightly deserves."

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he made the recommendation because of the lack of financial oversight, employment structure issues and low test performance. But Alex Magaña, the executive director of both schools, believes this move doesn't put students' needs first.

"It looks like a power move, and it feels like a power move," Magaña said. "The part that I'm most frustrated with is the fact that his revocation of our zone does not celebrate the incredible things our teachers and students have done. He is stating that all these things were wrong, and none of these things were ever communicated, so he built a case, so can that look like a power move? Yeah."

Board member Carrie Olson, who has worked in the southwest Denver community for decades, said, while she agrees there are issues with how the network is functioning, she believes there should have been one last effort to save the innovation status for this community.

"The families and the students won't understand tomorrow morning that they are no longer a part of the zone," Olson said. "The teachers that they know and love, they will worry they will be gone."

Kepner and Grant middle schools will remain open, but will be functioning differently. School officials say they will continue to provide the same funding for both schools through the 2023-24 school year.