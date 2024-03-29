Injured parties suing Colorado's Gaylord Rockies Resort after HVAC system fell

A lawsuit filed against the Gaylord Rockies Resort alleges that the air exchange ductwork in the indoor pool area was poorly designed, constructed, and maintained causing it to fall. Six people were injured, two of them had life-threatening injuries.

The duct work fell about 35 feet on May 6, 2023.

Several people were injured at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, officials say. Aurora Fire Department

The lawsuit outlines some of the injuries that were sustained in the crash. John Markiewicz was slammed to the concrete pool deck and knocked unconscious. A 13-year-old gymnast from Arkansas suffered a broken pelvis, shattered hip, broken ribs, and internal bleeding.

RELATED: Among the injured at Gaylord Rockies was a father who shielded son from falling HVAC duct

The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs are seeking compensation and accountability for their catastrophic injuries.