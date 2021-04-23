Ingrid Andress Joins Greeley Stampede's Concert Lineup

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) -- Colorado's Ingrid Andress has been added to the concert lineup for the Greeley Stampede, officials announced Friday. This summer's lineup includes 3 Doors Down, TobyMac, Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, HARDY and Lauren Alaina.

Ingrid Andress performs onstage at Nashville's Music City Center for "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Andress grew up in Highlands Ranch and graduated from Rock Canyon High School.

She was nominated for three Grammys in 2021: Best Country Song, Best County Album and Best New Artist. She was also nominated for two Academy of Country Music Awards: New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: In this image released on April 18, Ingrid Andress speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)

Andress performed at the Country Music Association Awards in 2020 and was a presenter at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2021.

The 2021 SuperStars Concert Series lineup:

3 Doors Down w/ special guest Romero June 26

TobyMac w/ Face Vocal Band June 27

Dwight Yoakam w/ special guest Ian Munsick July 1

Dylan Scott w/ special guest Ingrid Andress July 2

HARDY and Lauren Alaina July 3

The SuperStars Concert Series package will be available this year, while supplies last. For $100/125 you get a ticket to all five of the SuperStars Concerts

Concert packages will be available starting May 3.

Individual concert tickets will be available beginning May 10. Prices are $35/45.

Only purchase tickets from the Greeley Stampede or TicketsWest.