Indigenous man missing from Colorado Springs since Friday morning

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a missing indigenous person alert Sunday evening.

Joshua Creel has been missing since 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Colorado Springs. He was last seen near the 2500 Block of Astrozon Circle.

He's a 41-year-old Choctaw man who's 5'09" and about 175 pounds.

CBI provided a picture of Creel, but say he recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde.

Joshua Creel Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He was last seen wearing black quilted pants, a coat and galaxy-themed shoes.

CBI also said he has a cognitive condition and requires medication.

If you see Creel, officials ask that you call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.