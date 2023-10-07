Self-proclaimed "Nazi" indicted on federal charges after allegedly sending threats to ADL offices in Denver and elsewhere

An Indiana man was indicted on federal charges after allegedly sending antisemitic, profanity-laced threats to offices of the Anti-Defamation League in Denver, Houston, Las Vegas and Manhattan.

Andrzej Boryga was charged with four counts of sending interstate threats to injure. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, Boryga, 67, made the threats via telephone voicemail between July and October of 2022. They included comments like "I will f*****g kill you" and "My grandfather [unintelligible] SS officer...he personally shoot [sic] 120 Jews for target practice...I will kill more than that...You all have to die."

"Preventing and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for the Justice Department and my office," Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement. "We want to ensure the public that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated, and the perpetrators held responsible for their actions. We encourage anyone impacted by a hate crime to report violations to the FBI or through the U.S. Attorney's Office website."

An email seeking comment was sent to the Indiana Federal Community Defenders, which is representing Boryga in court, Saturday. Contact information for Boryga could not be located through public records.

In total, he's accused of leaving at least eight voicemails between the four ADL offices, including three at the Denver office, in which he allegedly called himself a Nazi on two of those messages.

The Anti-Defamation League describes itself as "the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is "'to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.'"

CBS News Colorado reached out to the ADL's Denver office for comment Saturday.

Boryga was released from jail to await trial. Among the conditions of release, he was ordered to surrender any passports, refrain from contacting any alleged victims, not possess weapons, not use alcohol or unprescribed drugs and submit to drug testing.

Court documents did not indicate the date of the next court hearing.