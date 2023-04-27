In-N-Out Burger opens Friday in Denver

The In-N-Out hamburger chain is opening it's newest Colorado location in Denver on Friday. The restaurant is located at 4597 N. Central Park Blvd. and will employ 80 people.

The hamburger chain is based in California. Avid burger fans flock to many locations creating long lines during lunchtime. The Denver location has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests and a covered patio for 44 people.

The sign outside the restaurant's Cathedral City, CA location / Getty Images

The chain is still owned and operated by the Snyder family which started the chain.

The Denver In-N-Out burger opens Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Denver is the 8th location with other restaurants across Colorado:

Lakewood

(2) Colorado Springs

Aurora

Castle Rock

Thornton

Lone Tree